NSC meeting likely to be convened this week

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) is likely to meet during the ongoing week to discuss matters related to national security, ARY News reported citing sources.

The sources within the government said the meeting is likely to meet this week to discuss the remedy for the new wave of terrorism in the country.

The high-level meeting will be briefed on the recent terror wave in Pakistan, the sources said.

Pakistan has recently witnessed a rise in terror incidents in Mardan, Bannu and other parts of KP.

Dozens of terrorists, who stormed an office of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) sought safe exit to Afghanistan via airway.

The Pakistan Army troops swung into action and killed 25 terrorists. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that security forces killed all 25 militants who had seized the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Bannu.

Speaking to ARY News late on Tuesday night, DG ISPR Major Gen Ahmed Sharif said that three security forces officials were martyred while 10 soldiers, including three officers, were injured in the Bannu CTD operation.

