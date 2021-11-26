Number of critical Covid patients falls below 1,000 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Seven more Covid-related deaths were reported in Pakistan in the previous 24 hours while 252 new cases of the pandemic took the infection tally to 1,283,475.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data, the death toll in the country has risen to 28,697 after seven more people succumbed to the viral disease.

Also Read: South Africa detects new Covid variant with many mutations

As many as 35,176 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 252 were declared positive for the virus. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent.

There are a total of 958 Covid patients in critical care in hospitals across the country.

Statistics 26 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,176

Positive Cases: 252

Positivity %: 0.71%

Deaths : 7

Patients on Critical Care: 958 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 26, 2021

On Nov 23, the NCOC, the country’s top platform overseeing Covid response, observed that the country is witnessing a visible reduction in Covid positive cases and mortalities beside a decrease in hospital admissions of coronavirus patients.

Also Read: EU approves first Covid-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the NCOC. It instructed the provinces to expedite the Covid vaccination process in order to achieve the prescribed targets in this regard.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!