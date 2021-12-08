Number of critical Covid patients falls below 800 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded as many as 310 new cases of the Covid-19 pandemic in the past 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,287,703.

A total of 43,503 samples were tested, out of which 310 were declared positive for the virus, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent, the monitoring body said.

Nine more patients of Covid-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 28,793. The number of critical patients being treated in various hospitals across the country has come down to 783.

On Monday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) imposed a complete ban on inbound travel from Category C countries.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid-19 response reviewed the prevailing Covid situation across the globe and revised the policy for categorisation of air travel and the Cat C list.

The Cat C countries include Croatia, Hungry, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

