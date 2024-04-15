Number of registered voters across Pakistan tops 130m: ECP

30.9 C
KARACHI: The number of registered voters across the country has reached over 130 million, according to a list released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the latest figures of voters released by the ECP, these include 70.40 million male and 60.92m female voters.

In Islamabad, the overall voter count is 1.094 million, with 568,406 male voters and 514,623 female voters.

In Punjab, the total voter count exceeds 74.93 million, according to the Election Commission.

In Sindh, the total voter count is 27.259 million, with 14.4612 million male voters and over 12.382 million female voters.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the third-largest province of the country, is home to over 22.83 million registered voters whereas, in Balochistan, the total number of registered voters has crossed 5.4 million.

According to ECP, the number of registered voters in February 2018 was 128 million.

According to a statement issued by the electoral body, “The ECP’s commitment to transparency is evident in this disclosure, providing citizens with accurate electoral information.”

It added, “This disclosure aligns with the Election Commission’s continuous efforts to keep an updated and easily accessible record of the nation’s voting population.”

