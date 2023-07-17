Number of voters across Pakistan tops 126m: ECP

ISLAMABAD: With the 2023 general elections just around the corner, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a report, stating that the number of registered voters in the country had exceeded 126 million.

The ECP released the number of total registered voters till June 30, 2023, according to which, the total number of voters across Pakistan has exceeded 126 million.

The report stated the ratio of male and female voters in Pakistan stood at 54.02 percent and 45.98 percent respectively.

Age-wise breakdown

The electoral watchdog also released the percentage of voters in terms of age, according to which, the highest number of voters remained within the age group of 26 to 35 years.

The age-wise statistics show that over 23.5m or 18pc of the total eligible voters are between 18 and 25 years, 32.6m or 26pc are between 26 and 35 years, 27.7m or 22pc are between 36 and 45 years, 18.1m or 14pc are between 46 and 55 years, 11.8m or nine per cent are between 56 and 65 years and over 12m or 10pc are over the age of 65.

Province wise breakdown

The total number of registered voters in Islamabad was over one million while Punjab topped with 71.60 million voters.

The number of registered voters in Balochistan is over 5.27 million of which 2.96 million are male and 2.31 million are female.

The number of registered voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is over 21.62 million of which 11.79 million are male while 9.82 million are female.

In Punjab, the largest province of the country population-wise, the number of registered voters is 71.60 million, of which 38.41 million are men and 33.19 million are women.

Similarly, the number of registered voters in Sindh is 26.52 million, of which 14.38 million are male and 12.14 million are female.

During the previous 2018 general elections when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power, the number of registered voters was 106 million.