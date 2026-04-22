Number plates crackdown starts in Karachi

KARACHI: The Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh, Javed Alam Odho, has announced stricter action against motorists driving without number plates, stating that offenders will now face cases rather than fines.

He said a city-wide campaign against vehicles without number plates is underway, and violators are being identified through Safe City cameras.

IG Sindh said that the number of CCTV cameras across Karachi has increased from 30,000 to 40,000.

Javed Alam Odho also urged business owners to install additional cameras to strengthen monitoring.

He added that e-challans in Sindh have been aligned with those in Punjab, noting that authorities in Punjab have recently raised penalty amounts further.

IG Sindh said that the expanded surveillance network has contributed to solving around 70 percent of crimes.

Javed Alam Odho also reported an overall decline in extortion cases, with only a few incidents recently recorded in the city’s Central District.

He said efforts were continuing against suspected extortion networks, including individuals believed to be operating from abroad.

He said that red warrants have been issued for some suspects, and arrests are expected in the near future. He further said that there is also a plan to target facilitators assisting these groups within Karachi.

The IG Sindh also cautioned those involved in aerial firing, stating that strict action will be taken against them.

He warned that if aerial firing is reported at a wedding, not only the bridegroom, but also the groom’s parents will be arrested along with those who fired aerial shots.