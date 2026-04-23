New Delhi: Former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan has received relief in a cheating case related to the production of a Bengali film.

A Delhi court granted an interim stay on a magistrate’s order directing the registration of an FIR against Jahan and film producer Debashish Das Gupta in an alleged cheating case filed by a private company.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh was hearing a revision petition challenging the April 8 order of a magisterial court, which had instructed the SHO of a police station to register an FIR against the duo.

According to the complaint, Zenith Media Scope Pvt Ltd had invested Rs 2 crore with Debashish Das Gupta for producing a Bengali film initially titled Mental, later released as Sentimental. The company alleged that the accused violated the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), amounting to cheating.

The court noted the revision plea, which stated that the film, released in January 2024, was not commercially successful. However, Gupta had reportedly returned approximately Rs 78.25 lakh to the complainant out of the total investment.

The plea further argued that Nusrat Jahan was not a party to the MoU, yet the order had directed registration of an FIR against her as well.

“The operation of the impugned order dated April 8 shall remain stayed till further orders of this court. The FIR may not be registered if it is yet to be registered. If the FIR is already registered, the investigation shall remain stayed,” the court stated.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearing on May 28.