Nusuk Card: Hajj pilgrims warned of penalty, serious consequences

ISLAMABAD: The Nusuk card is a mandatory identity card for Hajj pilgrims. Without it, no one will be allowed to enter sacred sites in Makkah and Madinah during the 2026 Hajj season.

Serious Repercussions for Non-Compliance

Under Saudi Arabian law, wearing the Nusuk card is mandatory at all times during the stay for Umrah or Hajj. It is strictly prohibited to remove the card from your person while in the holy cities.

Heavy Fines

Any pilgrim found not wearing their Nusuk card may be subject to heavy fines under Saudi Arabian regulations.

Detention at Security Checkpoints

Saudi security personnel are authorized to stop individuals to verify their Nusuk cards. Those failing to produce or wear the card may be detained for the violation.

Restricted Access to Sacred Sites

Without a Nusuk card, pilgrims will be barred from entering the sacred sites of Hajj or Umrah.

Deportation Before Completion

Any pilgrim found violating the rules regarding the Nusuk card faces immediate deportation to their home country, potentially before they have the chance to perform Hajj or Umrah.

Future Entry Bans

In cases of serious violations, pilgrims may be blacklisted, resulting in the refusal of future Hajj or Umrah applications.

A Final Reminder for Pilgrims

If you are performing Hajj or Umrah, you must wear your Nusuk card throughout the entire duration of your holy journey to ensure a smooth and legal stay.

Earlier, detailed statistics regarding the participation of female pilgrims under the Government Hajj Scheme 2026 have been released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

According to official data, a total of 50,114 women will perform Hajj this year under the government scheme. The overall share of women in the official Hajj quota stands at 43.5 percent.

Region-wise data shows that Karachi leads the country with 13,869 female pilgrims, followed by Lahore with 13,619, and Islamabad with 11,573 women intending to perform Hajj.

In terms of proportion, the Sialkot region recorded the highest female participation rate at 47.8 percent, with a total of 2,412 women selected for Hajj 2026.

From other regions, 4,264 women will travel from Multan, 3,331 from Peshawar, 709 from Quetta, and 337 from the Sukkur region.

In addition, 65,182 male pilgrims from across the country will also perform Hajj this year.

The total government Hajj quota stands at 119,000, which includes pilgrims selected under the main scheme as well as allocations for assistants and hardship cases.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned that fines of up to SR100,000 will be imposed on anyone transporting holders of any type of visit visa into Makkah during the Hajj season, The Saudi Gazette reported on Thursday.

The ministry stated that the penalties will be enforced from the 1st of Dhu al-Qa’dah (April 19) until the 14th of Dhu al-Hijjah (May 31).

Officials clarified that the fine applies to individuals who transport visit visa holders to Makkah or the holy sites in violation of Hajj regulations.

In addition to the financial penalty, authorities may seek judicial confiscation of the vehicle used in the violation if it is owned by the transporter, an accomplice, or any participant involved.

The ministry urged the public to report violations of Hajj regulations by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.

It also assured that all reports will remain confidential and that no liability will fall on those reporting violations.