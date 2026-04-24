Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Thushara has withdrawn his lawsuit against Sri Lanka Cricket, weeks after initiating legal proceedings over the denial of a no-objection certificate (NOC) to participate in the 2026 Indian Premier League.

The seamer informed the Colombo District Court that he no longer wished to pursue the case, with much of the tournament already concluded. Reports indicate that Thushara had also issued a written apology to SLC prior to withdrawing the petition.

The dispute arose after SLC refused to grant him clearance to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru, citing failure to meet newly introduced fitness benchmarks. The franchise has yet to announce a replacement for the 31-year-old pacer.

In his initial filing, Nuwan Thushara had expressed an intention to retire from international cricket, although it remains uncertain whether that position has since changed. Under SLC’s revised fitness criteria, he would remain ineligible for selection until meeting the required standards.

Nuwan Thushara had argued that his fitness levels were consistent with previous years, during which he had continued to receive opportunities, and described the enforcement of stricter NOC requirements as unjust and detrimental to his professional career.

The case, filed on 2 April during a court holiday period, faced procedural delays before being revisited on 9 April, when SLC signalled plans to contest the petition. It was ultimately taken up again on 23 April, when it was formally dismissed following Thushara’s withdrawal.

The right-arm quick, who has featured in 30 T20 internationals for Sri Lanka, previously represented Mumbai Indians in 2024 before moving to Bengaluru ahead of the 2025 season.