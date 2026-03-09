Nvidia-backed artificial intelligence group Nscale was valued at $14.6 ​billion after raising $2 billion in its latest ‌funding round, the British company said on Monday.

The Series C funding round was led by ​Norway’s Aker and 8090 Industries, and ​included Nvidia, Citadel, Dell, Jane Street, among ⁠others, the firm said in a statement.

Former ​Meta executives Nick Clegg and Sheryl Sandberg, and ​former Yahoo President Susan Decker will join the board of the AI firm, the company said.

The ​funding round comes ahead of the AI ​group’s preparations for an initial public offering, for which Nscale ‌Global ⁠has hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan as underwriters, sources told Reuters earlier this year.

The timeline for the potential listing has not ​yet been set, ​the ⁠sources had said.

Founded in 2024, Nscale owns and operates its own data centres, ​graphic processing units (GPUs), and software stack ​to ⁠deliver large-scale, GPU-powered AI compute.

The new funding will help it expand its data‑centre capacity ⁠to ​meet soaring demand for ​AI computing from customers, including Microsoft and OpenAI.