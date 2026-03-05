Nvidia CEO hints at end of investments in OpenAI, Anthropic

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the latest investments in OpenAI and ​Anthropic might be the chipmaker’s last in those companies, ‌as the AI companies prepare to go public this year.

The opportunity to invest $100 billion in OpenAI is probably not in the cards as the ChatGPT ​creator is set to go public later this year, ​Huang said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom ⁠conference on Wednesday.

Nvidia and OpenAI had announced a $100 billion deal in ​September last year.

Nvidia has instead finalized a $30 billion investment in OpenAI, ​which might be the last time it has the opportunity to “invest in a consequential company like this,” Huang said.

OpenAI is laying the groundwork for an ​IPO that could value the company at up to $1 trillion, Reuters ​exclusively reported last year.

Nvidia’s $10 billion investment in Anthropic probably will be the last ‌as ⁠well, Huang added. The startup is reportedly looking to go public this year.

Anthropic, which is embroiled in a dispute with the Pentagon, has said it has not finalized an IPO decision.

OpenAI and Anthropic ​did not immediately ​respond to Reuters ⁠requests for comment.

The Financial Times reported in February that Nvidia and OpenAI had abandoned their $100 billion ​deal amid doubts about the health of the AI ​sector. Some ⁠analysts had raised concerns about the circular arrangement, as the large investment in Anthropic would have made Nvidia a major investor in one ⁠of ​its biggest customers and the money it ​would pour into the startup was likely to be spent on its own AI ​processors.