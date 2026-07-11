Nvidia distributes free collectible GeForce cards for PC gamers

Nvidia recently introduced its “GeForce Trading Cards: Series 1,” a free set of collectible cards that celebrate the company’s legacy in PC gaming.

The series comprises 14 cards showcasing artwork and designs from historic graphics cards, classic tech demos, and legendary games that have influenced the GeForce brand through the years.

The cards feature the NV1 from 1995, the GeForce 256 from 1999, the GeForce 3 from 2001, the GeForce 7800 GTX from 2005, and the GeForce GTX 1080 from 2016.

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The series includes cards inspired by tech demos like Bubble, Chameleon, and Medusa, as well as games such as Unreal Tournament 2004 and Borderlands.

These collector cards are being distributed for free as part of Nvidia’s “Summer of RTX” campaign through the company’s social media channels and at gaming events such as Gamescom 2026. They are not real, usable trading cards.

Nvidia’s goal is to honor the graphics cards and games that have influenced multiple generations of PC gamers.

A positive aspect is that, despite the worldwide memory shortage raising graphics card prices, the GeForce Trading Cards: Series 1 are affordable Nvidia cards—though their prices may rise on the second-hand market.