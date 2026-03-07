Nvidia sets $4 million target cash bonus for CEO Huang under fiscal 2027 plan

NVIDIA has adopted a new variable compensation ​plan for fiscal 2027 that ‌sets a target cash bonus of $4 million for CEO Jensen Huang, according to ​a regulatory filing on Friday.

The ​plan, approved by Nvidia’s compensation committee ⁠on March 2, ties executive ​cash bonuses to the achievement of ​specific revenue goals for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027.

The filing comes after Nvidia last month reported better-than-expected results for the January ​quarter and ​forecast ⁠current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, underscoring expectations that ​heavy spending by Big Tech ​on ⁠artificial intelligence processors will continue.

The world’s most valuable company said it ⁠expects ​fiscal first-quarter sales of $78 ​billion, plus or minus 2%.