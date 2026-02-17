Nyla Raja announces marriage to Imad Wasim

Social media influencer Nyla Zulfiqar Raja gave a sneak peak from her wedding with Imad Waseem. She recently got married to cricketer Imad Wasim.

In her recent post, she shared a carousel of images from her wedding with the cricketer Imad Wasim. In the caption she mentioned, “Lordship @imadwasim”. She further mentioned, “Second chances aren’t just risks, sometimes they’re blessings written by Allah”.

The couple carried out a beige theme, where Nyla wore a beige dress with golden intricate details. She paired her dress with simple gold jewellery infused with pearls. Whilst Imad can be seen in a simple beige sherwani.

Imad Wasim announced his second marriage with Nyla Raja in a social media post, weeks after he confirmed his divorce to Sania Ashfaq. The couple had three kids together.