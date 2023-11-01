South Africa sets unique World Cup record

South Africa set a World Cup record for the most sixes by a team in a single edition during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against 2019 finalists New Zealand at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Proteas struck 15 sixes in the fixture against New Zealand to best England’s record 76 sixes. The defending champions had hit 75 maximums in the 2019 edition.

South Africa, who are eyeing their first 50-over World Cup title, gave a daunting target of 358 runs in today’s game.

The Proteas managed 357-4 in their 50 overs on the back of wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen’s centurion.

Rassie van der Dussen was the destructor-in-chief with 118-ball 133. His sublime knock included five sixes and nine fours.

He was supported by Quinton de Kock who struck three maximums and 10 fours on his way to 116-ball 114. David Miller also chipped in with a half-century. He scored 53 off 30 balls with the help of four sixes and two fours.

Captain Temba Bavuma (24), Heinrich Klaasen (15), and Aiden Markram (6) scored a maximum each.

