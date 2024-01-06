Pakistan Cricket Team’s Director Mohammad Hafeez made news with his comments on star batter Babar Azam’s selection for the upcoming five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against hosts New Zealand.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Babar Azam had a forgettable 2023 as Pakistan failed to win the Asia Cup and were knocked out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in the group stage under his leadership.

He stepped down as Pakistan’s all-format captain ahead of the recently concluded three-match Test series against Australia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)



However, his poor form continued on the tour as he failed to score a single half-century. Moreover, his dismissals also came in a frustrating manner.

Mohammad Hafeez, in a press conference after the Sydney Test defeat, spoke on Babar Azam’s recent performances. He teased that the former captain could be rested from the series so he could regain his form.

“Babar Azam can be rested,” Mohammad Hafeez was quoted as saying in a report. “Before giving rest to Babar [Azam], one has to think about what Babar [Azam] himself wants. Not necessarily to rest, [he] can talk about improving any technique.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

Mohammad Hafeez lauded the star batter’s dedication and acknowledged his match-winning contributions for the team.

According to him, Babar Azam can regain his confidence if he plays a big Test innings.

Watch: Mitchell Starc sledges Babar Azam in third Pakistan-Australia Test