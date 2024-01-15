New Zealand dealt heavy blow during Pakistan T20I series

New Zealand Cricket Team were dealt a heavy blow as their star batter Kane Williamson is unlikely to play the remaining three games of the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan.

New Zealand have a 2-0 lead and will be looking to win the series when they take on Pakistan in the third game at Dunedin’s University Oval on Wednesday.

The former New Zealand captain retired hurt at 26 off 15 balls because of a right hamstring injury in the second match at Hamilton. The star batter flew to Tauranga and was due to undergo a scan on Monday.

Kane Williamson will not return to the field in KFC T20I 2 in Hamilton as a precautionary measure after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring while completing a run in the 10th over and retiring hurt. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/4KMF1fMmBN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 14, 2024

He was sure to miss out on the third game but is now doubtful for all the remaining matches.

A report by cricket website ESPNCricinfo reported New Zealand’s coach Gary Stead saying on Monday morning that Kane Williamson suffered the injury on the same leg whose ACL got ruptured. Kane Williamson was ruled out of the game for six months because of it.

Gary Stead added that it is unlikely the right-handed batter would play the remaining three matches against Pakistan.

“I think it’s unlikely he will play,” he said. “I mean with the Test matches so close as well and probably in the big scheme of things in the short term for us has higher priority then I think it’s likely we’ll try and make sure that he’s right for that.”

The New Zealand coach added that Tim Seifert is likely to replace Kane Williamson and take over wicketkeeping duties from Devon Conway.

“It’ll be another test without having Kane [Williamson] there, who I think always provides that stableness to your batting. That’ll be an opportunity for, likely, Tim Seifert to come in and show what he can still do, and fill in those shoes that Kane’s probably left for the rest of the series,” he said.

