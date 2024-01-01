Fakhar Zaman reveals new role for New Zealand T20I series

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman on Monday revealed that the management has given him a new role for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against hosts New Zealand.

Fakhar Zaman told a media briefing that he has been told to bat at number three or four on the tour. The left-handed batter, who plays as an opener with star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, added he is delighted with it.

“I have always opened for the team but as per situation, I have been instructed to play one down or two down, because as you know Babar [Azam] and [Mohammad] Rizwan have been performing as openers,” he said.

He said, “The coach and captain has commanded me to play one down or two down and I am happy with that.”

Moreover, he relished the competition within the team for batting spots. He added that its necessary as it will be beneficial for the side.

The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand begins on Jan. 12 in Auckland. The second and third fixtures will be contested on Jan. 14 and 17 in Hamilton and Dunedin.

Christchurch will host the fourth and fifth T20I on Jan. 19 and 21 respectively.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20I series: Shaheen Afridi (c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.