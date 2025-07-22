Oasis assures lovebirds, no Coldplay kiss-cam in their concert

After Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot’s viral cheating scandal at the Coldplay concert, British rock band Oasis’ frontman, Liam Gallagher, assured all the ‘lovebirds’ that there is no kiss-cam in their show.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Controversy-All You Need to Know

In a cheeky reaction to fellow rock band Coldplay’s concert’s viral controversy, where the scandalous extramarital romance of Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron, with its Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, unfolded at the Gillette Stadium show in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 16, after the two were caught red-handed on the band’s frontman Chris Martin’s ‘kiss cam’, in an intimate embrace, Oasis’ lead singer Liam Gallagher assured crowd in Manchester, U.K., that their show is safe for cheaters.

During the recent concert of Oasis’ ongoing reunion tour on Sunday, July 20, Gallagher asked the audience, “Do we have any lovebirds in the house?”

He went on to quip, “Don’t worry, we ain’t got any of that Coldplay, snidey f–king camera s–t.”

“It doesn’t matter to us who you’re f–king mingling with, or tingling with or fingering with. None of our f–king business,” Gallagher added.

For the unversed, the viral jumbotron footage witnessed an awkward flash response from Byron and Cabot when they were caught red-handed and realised that they were being seen by the entire stadium.

Byron quickly ducked behind a barrier, while a visibly embarrassed Cabot covered her face with her hands, to which Martin pointed out, “Oh, what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

As the video surfaced on social media, internet sleuths immediately took to work and identified Byron and Cabot by their social media profiles before the tech company confirmed their identities.

