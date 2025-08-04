Man dies at Oasis concert

The latest concert of Oasis turned tragic as a man, in his 40s, died after falling from a height in London’s Wembley Stadium during the British rock band’s performance.

As reported by foreign media, a man, said to be in his 40s, succumbed to the injuries he sustained after falling from a height at a recent Oasis concert of the ongoing reunion tour, while the Gallagher brothers performed to the enthusiastic crowd at the London venue on Saturday, August 2.

According to the details, medics, the London Ambulance Service, and the Metropolitan Police responded to the reports of a casualty at around 10:19 p.m. local time.

A spokesperson for the force said that the man fell from the upper tier of the stadium and was ‘found with injuries consistent with a fall’. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage,” the officials stated.

The band grieved the tragedy in their statement to a foreign publication.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night,” Oasis said. “We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

