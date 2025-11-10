Karachi, 9th November 2025: The stage is set, the lights are on, and the voices of change are ready to sing again. Obhartay Sitaray (OS), one of The Citizens Foundation’s (TCF) most vibrant and beloved musical fundraising events, is back – bringing with it a powerful blend of youthful talent, community spirit, and heartfelt giving.

More than just a singing competition, Obhartay Sitaray gives students from schools across Karachi, a platform to showcase their musical talent while raising funds to help less-privileged children gain education. This year, 71 schools are participating, including both the fundraising schools and others, with over 75,000 children coming together to make a real difference. With a total of 26 judges on the panel, the event brings together seasoned artists and mentors who guide and celebrate these young performers. With each note sung, students play a part in changing lives – helping other children like them access the education they deserve.

Samar Jafri, a former OS participant and a winner too, from The City School, shares; ‘When you’re young and someone holds your hand and guides you to an opportunity like Obhartay Sitaray, it makes things easier for you in the long run. I’d probably still be jamming with friends rather than performing on stage if I hadn’t participated in OS.’

Fizza Fatima, a former OS participant, reflects on her journey:“Obhartay Sitaray gave me confidence. I found a bigger purpose, and more importantly, I realised how powerful a tool of education and music can be in transforming lives.”

Performances at OS include genres from patriotic anthems to pop songs and ghazals, judged by music maestros such as Tina Sani, Salman Alvi, and Afshan Ahmed.

Laiba, another former participant, shared her experience:“Music is not just an art – it’s a way to progress. I never imagined I’d be on stage singing in front of icons like Tina Sani and Salman Alvi. OS not only trained me to be a better singer, but also helped shape me into a better person in life.”

Obhartay Sitaray is the brainchild of Supporters of The Citizens Foundation (STCF) – a passionate volunteer group of women who conceptualised and launched the event in 2012. Their dedication continues to bring this annual celebration of song and service to life, growing it into a widely anticipated platform with a loyal following across the school community.

Mrs. Basir, a long-time supporter of the event, shared her thoughts on its impact:

“OS is a program I hope continues for years to come because it gives our children the opportunity to learn and grow, while we, as parents, feel immense pride watching them. It’s a truly wonderful initiative that I wish never stops.”

Her words beautifully capture the spirit of Obhartay Sitaray.

This year, OS promises to be bigger, brighter, and more impactful than ever. As young voices once again take the stage, their songs will echo far beyond the auditorium – reaching classrooms, communities, and futures yet to be written.

As the event of Obhartay Sitaray came to a close, the stage celebrated not just melodies but milestones.