Obligatory vaccination certificate recommended for banks, postal services

KARACHI: The Sindh government has recommended making the COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for getting services at banks, post offices and couriers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Sindh government has forwarded the recommendation to the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) to further tighten the restrictions to curb the COVID-19 spread by expediting the vaccination process.

In its letter to NCOC, the provincial health department wrote that the COVID-19 vaccination certificate should be made mandatory for getting bank services. All banks and post officers should provide services only to the vaccinated people who have received their National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) vaccination cards.

It has been recommended by the Sindh health department to stop providing services by the said sectors to those who are not possessing the COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

In another step, the health department has sent a letter to the home department for obligatory Covid vaccination cards for customers in hotels and restaurants. The home department has been informed about the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for hotels and restaurants.

The restaurants and hotels will not provide meal services and accommodation to unvaccinated customers.