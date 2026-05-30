Pop culture has spent decades conditioning audiences to root for the awkward, devoted man who just won’t give up — the one who waits, persists, and eventually wins the heart of the woman he adores. Obsession takes that fantasy and lets it curdle into something genuinely horrifying.

Written and directed by Curry Barker — known for the YouTube channel “That’s a Bad Idea” and the well-regarded horror-comedy Milk & Serial — this film has become a legitimate box-office hit since its May 15 release, playing to near-full theaters even on weekday afternoons. And it deserves every seat sold.

“The scariest monsters are not supernatural creatures, but ordinary men convinced they deserve access to women.”

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Plot: Careful What You Wish For

Bear (Michael Johnston) is a painfully ordinary music store employee carrying years of unspoken feelings for his childhood best friend and co-worker, Nikki (Inde Navarrette). He’s the archetypal “nice guy” — the one romantic cinema has long taught us to sympathise with. Too shy to confess, he stumbles across a mysterious item called the One Wish Willow. On a whim — and without really expecting it to work — he snaps it and wishes that Nikki would love him back more than anyone else in the world.

She does. Instantly, completely, terrifyingly.

What follows looks, for one brief moment, like every rom-com fantasy: Nikki is suddenly devoted, can’t stop touching him, can’t bear to be apart. But the film wastes no time revealing the violence hidden beneath that dream. The Willow doesn’t create love — it strips Nikki of her autonomy. She blacks out, commits violent acts she can’t explain, and slowly ceases to be herself, her identity collapsing under the weight of a wish she never consented to. What Bear mistook for romance is revealed as possession.

The tragic irony at the film’s core is devastating: Bear, we learn, is the only person in their entire social circle who never knew that Nikki despised her father. For someone who claims to have loved her for years, he barely knows her at all — because he was never in love with her. He was in love with a version of her he built entirely inside his own head.

Feminist Horror at Its Most Effective

What makes Obsession genuinely unsettling isn’t the gore or the supernatural mechanics — it’s the familiarity. This is a film that understands bodily autonomy as horror. Nikki’s deterioration becomes a sustained metaphor for the ways women lose ownership of themselves under patriarchal pressure: emotionally, physically, psychologically. Her suffering is not incidental to the story. It is the story.

The film sits comfortably in the lineage of modern feminist horror — think Jennifer’s Body, The Substance, Black Swan, and Raw — movies where women’s bodies become the battleground for societal violence. But Obsession adds its own distinctive angle: the man causing the destruction still sees himself as the victim. Bear never becomes a cackling villain. He remains genuinely blind to his own culpability, and that is precisely what makes him so chilling.

The internet’s “man vs. bear” debate hangs over the whole film — especially given that the male lead is literally named Bear. It’s not accidental. A bear attacks because that’s its nature. A man can disguise entitlement as love, manipulation as affection, and obsession as devotion. The film weaponises that gap between appearance and reality at every turn.

“Bear knows there’s a monster under the bed but refuses to look — because he’s so desperate for his fantasy to be real.”

Performances: A Star-Making Turn

Inde Navarrette as Nikki Best known for Superman & Lois and 13 Reasons Why, Navarrette delivers what feels like a career-defining horror performance. She plays Nikki as essentially three distinct women trapped inside a single body — the warm, grounded best friend; the grotesquely devoted fantasy girlfriend; and the tortured woman screaming to be freed from the prison a man built around her. Her command of physical language is extraordinary: a shift in posture or a change in facial tension can transform the entire emotional register of a scene in an instant. The physical commitment draws natural comparisons to Mia Goth in Pearl. She is, without question, pure gold for the genre — a potential Scream Queen or Final Girl of the highest order, and one can only hope she continues making horror films of this calibre.

Michael Johnston as Bear The Teen Wolf actor has the harder task: making Bear sympathetic enough that audiences recognise him rather than dismiss him. Johnston pulls it off with uncomfortable precision, capturing male fragility and willful self-deception in a way that feels deeply authentic. His Bear isn’t a monster in any conventional sense — he’s a man who makes increasingly questionable choices while stubbornly maintaining his own innocence in his mind. That specificity is what makes the performance land.

Cooper Tomlinson as Ian Barker’s frequent collaborator brings genuine warmth and grounding to a key supporting role, providing necessary contrast to Bear’s spiral and anchoring the film’s emotional stakes.

Direction, Cinematography & Sound

Curry Barker directs with a confidence that belies the film’s indie origins. He also edited the film himself — a choice that pays off in the tight, suffocating pacing of the third act. Cinematographer Taylor Clemons gradually tightens the visual grammar around Nikki as the story progresses: frames grow darker and more claustrophobic, and in some sequences her face is almost entirely obscured — only her eyes remain visible, which proves to be a quietly devastating technique for conveying her entrapment without dialogue.

The score and sound design by Rock Burwell are among the film’s most disquieting elements. The music has an almost respiratory quality — as though something malevolent is breathing just behind your ear — and even the moments of silence are engineered to produce dread. The combination makes the body horror sequences far more effective than they would be with a more conventional approach.

For anyone considering where to watch: the theatrical experience is strongly recommended. The dark of a cinema and a quality sound system deliver the film at its most visceral. An unrated cut is reportedly due on digital in early June 2026, and anticipation for what Barker chose to hold back is considerable.

Should You Watch Obsession (2026)?

Obsession is not a comfortable watch — and that’s entirely the point. It is a horror film with a thesis, one that uses supernatural mechanics to explore something real and immediate: the damage done when entitlement is mistaken for love and when a woman’s identity is reduced to a man’s fantasy of her.

As horror filmmaking, it excels: the atmosphere is relentless, the body horror sequences are genuinely stomach-turning, and Inde Navarrette’s performance alone justifies the price of admission. But it also works as something rarer — a genre film that has something meaningful to say, and says it without losing the thread of the story.

Verdict: Disturbing, intelligent, and persistently uncomfortable, Obsession is among the best horror films of 2026.