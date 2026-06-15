‘Obsession’ becomes horror’s new king — from $750K to $242M

Curry Barker’s low-budget supernatural thriller Obsession has defied every Hollywood norm to become one of the most profitable films of 2026, crossing $242.6 million worldwide against a reported $750,000 production budget.

From Indie Horror to Record-Breaking Hit

Released May 15, 2026 by Focus Features in the U.S. and Universal Pictures internationally, Obsession started as a small release with limited expectations. The film stars Michael Johnston as Bear, a lonely music store employee who uses a cursed trinket called “One Wish Willow” to make his childhood crush Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, fall in love with him.

Word-of-mouth and Gen Z audiences fueled an “extraordinary theatrical run” that made it Focus Features’ highest-grossing film ever, surpassing Downton Abbey’s $194.6M record. As of June 2026, it stands at $242.6M worldwide — $169M from North America and $72.6M internationally.

Box Office Records Nobody Saw Coming

Obsession has broken multiple all-time records:

Rare Second & Third Weekend Growth: While most horror films drop 50-60% after opening, Obsession jumped 39% in its second weekend and grew another 19% in its third. It’s the first movie since E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982 to increase in weekends two and three.

Best Fourth Weekend for Horror: It earned $25.6M domestically in its fourth weekend, setting the record for best fourth-weekend hold for a horror film, beating The Blair Witch Project’s $24.2M in 1999.

Cheapest #1 Since 2009: Topping the box office Monday-Wednesday after its first weekend, it became the cheapest film to hit #1 since Paranormal Activity in 2009.

Beats an Avengers: Endgame Record: Its fourth-weekend hold beat key longevity metrics, a feat no horror film had achieved at this scale.

The film has generated more than 300x its production budget, putting it in the same “how is this even real?” conversation as Paranormal Activity and The Blair Witch Project.

Why Audiences Can’t Stop Watching

The supernatural horror thriller connected with younger viewers for its “unsettling atmosphere and disturbing storytelling”. Made in roughly 20 days, it premiered at TIFF to rave reviews and holds a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score as of June 13, 2026.

Social media chatter, internet-culture credibility, and repeat viewings drove multiplex dominance. The film held #1 on weekdays and even outperformed new studio releases weeks into its run.

The Barker Effect: YouTuber to Box Office King

Writer-director Curry Barker, a 26-year-old YouTuber, made his feature debut after the 2024 short Milk & Serial. Focus Features acquired Obsession for over $15M after its TIFF Midnight screening. The film was co-produced by Blumhouse Productions.

Alongside A24’s Backrooms, Obsession is part of a 2026 indie horror surge — both crossed $200M globally, setting new studio records.