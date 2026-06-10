Obsession crew calls out low pay after record box office success

Indie horror hit Obsession is one of 2026’s biggest box office surprises, but its success has sparked a new debate about crew pay. As reported by Forbes, art director Sally Choi revealed she earned just $6,741.36 after taxes for her work on the film, even as it nears $175 million–$250 million worldwide on a $750,000 budget.

What the Obsession Art Director Said

Choi, credited as Sally Choi on IMDb, posted on Instagram that she was paid $300/day as art director for about 20 days of work. With no mileage reimbursement, her take-home was $6,741.36.

“Obsession was made for $750K and is projected to make $250M. How much I made: $300/day as Art Director. This came out to $6741.36 after taxes. No mileage”.

Choi said she knew the rate and agreed to it because she was “living paycheck to paycheck”. But she argues the situation reflects a wider problem for below-the-line workers.

More Than Just Art Direction

Choi described wearing “many hats” on the micro-budget shoot: PA, set dresser, graphic designer, background actor, driver, swing, and buyer. She also claimed some crew were volunteers “paid in gas and mileage” that “wasn’t even paid on time”, meaning people covered costs out of pocket to work on set.

“I kick myself every single day for not flipping this production. I was encouraged not to and I naively listened,” she wrote.

About the Film _Obsession_

Directed by YouTuber Curry Barker, Obsession stars Michael Johnston and Indi Navarrette. The plot follows shy music store employee Bear who uses a magical “One Wish Willow” to make his crush Nikki obsessively love him, with violent results.

Made for $750K, it’s become Focus Features’ top movie of all time, grossing $175M+ globally with projections up to $250M. The viral success has extended its theatrical run.

Why This Is Sparking Industry Debate

Feast or Famine: Director Joseph Kahn noted the “feast or famine” nature of Hollywood, where crew pay often doesn’t scale with box office wins.

Below-the-Line Pressure: Choi said crew become “a line in the budget sheet to keep as low as possible” on indie films.

AI & Job Security: Her post went viral as below-the-line roles face new threats from AI efficiency tools that could replace humans.

Choi says she’s speaking out to push for reform and encourage others to share their experiences. “I hope that greater discussion could eventually help bring reform”.

The Bigger Picture: Hollywood Pay Disparities

Obsession isn’t alone. Forbes annually tracks “overpaid actors” vs. crew wages. While stars like Robert Downey Jr. made $75M for Avengers: Endgame with backend deals, many crew work day rates with no profit participation.

The controversy highlights ongoing labor tensions, similar to the 2024 Forbes Union walkout demanding a $75K wage floor and better conditions.

Bottom Line: Obsession proves a micro-budget film can become a global hit. But for many crew, the payday stays micro — even when the gross hits nine figures. Choi’s story has reignited calls for transparency and fair compensation in independent filmmaking.