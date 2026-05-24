The newly released horror film Obsession has surprised everyone by performing exceptionally well at the box office, opening strongly last week on May 15 and earning $17.1 million in its first weekend.

According to Box Office Explosion, the film is projected to reach around $40 million by the end of this weekend, which is fantastic news for a low-budget production.

Made for just $750,000, Obsession is already in third place, trailing only behind big hits like Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2. It is also close to hitting $100 million in total global earnings. Fans and critics alike are loving the release, giving it an impressive 95 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Curry Barker, the story follows Bear, a music store worker who accidentally buys a supernatural toy. Wanting his childhood friend Nikki to fall in love with him, he makes a wish that leads to some pretty scary consequences.

The movie stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, along with a talented cast including Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter. Although there is no official word yet on when it will be available on streaming platforms, there are hints that it might be coming to Peacock soon.