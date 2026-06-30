'Obsession' hits streaming following $370 million box office run

This week, Cury Barker’s supernatural horror film Obsession, starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston, was released on digital streaming. Meanwhile, the popular horror thriller continues to generate massive box office ticket sales across the globe.

At the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, Focus Features purchased Obsession—which had a modest $750,000 production budget—for roughly $15 million. Written and directed by Barker, the film centers on the terrifying situation of Bear (Johnston), a music store employee who harbors a deep crush on his coworker, Nikki (Navarrette).

Convinced that Nikki wants to keep him in the “friend zone,” Bear utilizes a modern novelty item called a “One Wish Willow” to wish that his crush would love him more than anyone else in the world. Bear quickly realizes his wish has been fulfilled, but before long, Nikki develops a dangerous obsession with him and proves she isn’t afraid to use lethal force to protect their relationship.

Obsession also features Megan Lawless, Andy Richter, and Cooper Tomlinson, who previously collaborated on the film Milk & Serial and Barker’s Bad Idea YouTube skits.

With an R rating and a $750,000 price tag before marketing costs, Obsession is enjoying an extraordinary run at the box office. After earning $17.1 million domestically during its opening weekend in cinemas (May 15–17), the film’s business actually grew in its second and third weekends. It then declined to a smaller, but still highly profitable, revenue stream in weeks four, five, and six.

During its seventh weekend of distribution (June 26–28), Obsession brought in $9.8 million from 2,965 North American theaters, pushing its total domestic box office receipts to $233.8 million. When combined with $137.3 million in foreign ticket sales, the film’s current global box office total stands at a massive $371.1 million.

On Tuesday, June 30, Obsession became available for digital streaming via premium video-on-demand (PVOD) on platforms such as YouTube Movies & TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.