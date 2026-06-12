Obsession star Inde Navarrette’s old gaming streams resurface amid box office success

Inde Navarrette is trending again — but not just for her breakout role in Blumhouse’s Obsession. The actress’s old Twitch and YouTube gaming clips have gone viral after the psychological horror film crossed $200 million worldwide, surprising fans who didn’t know she once had a dedicated streaming audience.

From Twitch to the Big Screen

Before landing major roles, Navarrette streamed regularly on Twitch to over 50,000 followers. Fans recently unearthed her past channels, where she played Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in a Nintendo Toad hat, plus horror titles like Outlast and The Last of Us.

Her nearly five-hour The Last of Us playthrough has racked up hundreds of thousands of views since resurfacing.

Viewers find the contrast entertaining: the same actress now terrifying audiences as “Freaky Nikki” in Obsession once looked genuinely scared playing horror games herself. Archived posts even show she used to schedule regular sessions and let fans vote on what to play next.

Why Obsession Sparked the Resurgence

Navarrette stars opposite Michael Johnston in Obsession, a supernatural horror directed by Curry Barker. The film follows Bear, who uses a cursed “One Wish Willow” to make his crush Nikki fall for him — only to watch her affection spiral into dangerous obsession.

Released May 15, 2026 and distributed by Universal Pictures India/Warner Bros.

Discovery, the film earned 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and became a breakout hit despite a modest budget. Navarrette told Bollywood Hungama she “completely understood” Nikki from the first script read: “She is the first character that I understood completely.” Director Curry Barker said her first take is what made the final cut.

Fans Want More

The resurfacing clips have fans asking for a comeback stream. “A post Obsession 2026 hype stream would do insane numbers,” one user wrote. Others joked, “I wish for Nikki Freeman to be goated on the sticks,” referencing the film’s cursed wish premise.

Navarrette has spoken about interests outside acting — including gaming, pottery, and music. She’s already linked to upcoming projects like the thriller Invertigo.