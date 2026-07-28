‘Obsession’ star Michael Johnston eyes role in ‘The Mummy 4’

Michael Johnston could be heading to one of Hollywood’s biggest adventure franchises, with reports indicating he is in early talks to join the cast of The Mummy 4.

According to Variety, the Obsession star is being eyed for a role in the upcoming sequel, which will see Academy Award winners Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reprise their iconic roles as adventurer Rick O’Connell and Egyptologist Evelyn O’Connell.

Johnston – who previously appeared in the television series Teen Wolf – recently gained widespread attention for his performance in the independent horror film Obsession. The low-budget thriller became an unexpected box-office success, significantly raising the actor’s profile.

Universal Pictures has scheduled The Mummy 4 for an exclusive theatrical release on 15 October 2027. The film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the filmmaking duo behind Ready or Not and its sequel, from a screenplay by David Coggeshall.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the new instalment marks the long-awaited reunion of Fraser and Weisz, whose on-screen chemistry helped make the original The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001) global hits. Weisz did not return for 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

The upcoming sequel will also feature the return of fan-favourite actor John Hannah, who played Evelyn’s witty brother Jonathan Carnahan in the original films.

The Mummy franchise follows treasure hunter Rick O’Connell as he battles ancient supernatural forces after accidentally awakening a cursed Egyptian priest.