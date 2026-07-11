'Obsession' streaming date announced: When to watch at home

The horror sensation Obsession will officially begin streaming on Peacock on July 17, another chance for the audience to watch one of 2026’s epic theatrical successes.

Directed by Curry Barker in his feature-film debut, Obsession follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a shy young man who secretly harbors feelings for his co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). After making a wish for Nikki to fall deeply in love with him, his fantasy quickly turns into a nightmare as her affection transforms into a dangerous and deadly obsession.

The film’s streaming debut comes after an extraordinary theatrical run that exceeded industry expectations. Produced on a budget of less than $1 million, Obsession has earned approximately $370 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing release in Focus Features history. The studio acquired the film for $14 million following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Read More: ‘Obsession’ becomes a $400 million horror hit.

Much of the film’s success has been attributed to strong audience recommendations and positive critical reception. Obsession earned an A- CinemaScore from moviegoers and currently holds a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Rather than experiencing the typical decline after opening weekend, the horror film continued to grow at the box office, recording unusually strong gains during its second and third weekends.

The film also emerged as an early awards-season contender. Industry observers have compared its cultural impact to Jordan Peele’s Get Out, with some suggesting it could become a major player during awards season.

Following the success of Obsession, Barker is preparing his next feature, Anything but Ghosts, starring Aaron Paul and Bryce Dallas Howard, and is also attached to direct A24’s upcoming reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.