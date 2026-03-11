‘Obsession’ unveils sinister new trailer where love turns into horror

Blumhouse has just dropped a new trailer for its supernatural horror film Obsession, and it’s as unsettling as it is intriguing. Michael Johnston, known from Teen Wolf, stars as Bear, a young man hopelessly infatuated with his crush, Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette of Superman & Lois.

Bear uses a mysterious toy called the One Wish Willow to make Nikki fall for him. At first, it seems to work perfectly—but the trailer quickly shows that things spiral out of control.

The preview opens with Bear awkwardly trying to ask Nikki out. When he finally uses the One Wish Willow, Nikki’s affection becomes unnervingly intense. Inde Navarrette’s Nikki suddenly loves Bear more than he could have imagined, in ways that are sweet at first but soon turn downright creepy.

Friends start to notice the strange dynamic, and it becomes clear that the magic Bear invoked has a terrifying cost.

Michael Johnston’s Bear tries to navigate his new reality, realizing that Nikki’s obsessive behavior comes with serious red flags. The trailer is packed with quick flashes of horror—bloodied faces, odd laughter, and tense moments that suggest nothing will ever be normal again. Bear even calls the One Wish Willow to undo the wish, only to discover there’s no going back.

Supporting cast members include Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter. This is director Curry Barker’s first major studio feature after making comedy and horror shorts like Milk and Serial on YouTube. Barker co-wrote the script, with James Harris, Haley Nicole Johnson, and Christian Mercuri producing.

Although Obsession won’t hit theaters until May 15, 2026, it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September and will also screen at SXSW. The film has been earning impressive reviews, boasting a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have praised its blend of horror and dark comedy, while Barker’s direction has been highlighted as a standout element.

With Michael Johnston’s intense performance and Inde Navarrette delivering a chilling turn as Nikki, Obsession promises a twisted, entertaining ride for horror fans. The trailer alone makes it clear: this isn’t your typical teen romance.