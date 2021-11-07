Obstacles removed on Chenab Bridge near Gujrat

GUJRAT: The local authorities have removed obstacles on a track of a bridge on River Chenab near here and restored vehicular traffic on it, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The obstacles were placed on the bridge on Chenab to bar the marchers of proscribed group TLP from crossing it.

The Toll Plaza at Chenab river has also been opened and vehicular traffic restored on both sides of it. However, containers still present at the old and new bridges on River Chenab near Gujrat city.

The protesters of the banned group were marching towards federal capital Islamabad to press for their demands.

The Punjab government had deployed paramilitary Rangers in eight districts of the province to address any untoward incident.

Rangers personnel were deployed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Gujrat and Faisalabad districts to tackle any law and order situation amid the protest.

The situation, however, diffused after the government struck a deal with the banned religious group, while releasing several of its arrested workers.

