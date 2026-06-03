TOKYO: A proposed spiraling floating parliament building, Ocean Vortex, constructed from recycled marine waste has been named a finalist in the Oceanic Parliament competition, a global design initiative launched by Young Architects Competitions (YAC) to raise awareness about ocean pollution.

According to a Newsweek report, the Ocean Vortex was designed by architect Yufeng Tu in response to the competition’s call for a “manifesto architecture” that symbolizes the protection of marine ecosystems.

The competition aims to draw attention to the massive plastic accumulations in the Pacific Ocean, often referred to as “plastic islands,” which organizers describe as an environmental crisis of unprecedented scale.

Tu, who studied architecture at the University of California, Berkeley, and currently works at the Tokyo-based architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, said the design was inspired by the natural forces that shape the oceans.

“The spiral form was inspired by the movement of ocean currents and vortices, translating the dynamic force of water into an architectural gesture,” Tu said. “At the same time, the vortex serves as a warning that the pollution humans release into the ocean will ultimately draw us into the same cycle we create.”

The concept reflects growing concerns over marine pollution.

Plastic waste continues to enter the oceans at an alarming rate. Estimates suggest that between 1.15 million and 2.41 million tonnes of plastic flow into the seas annually through rivers.

These materials often accumulate in ocean gyres, large systems of circulating currents that create concentrated vortices of debris capable of persisting for decades and causing significant harm to marine ecosystems.

The Ocean Vortex design envisions a floating civic structure whose continuous spiral form integrates parliamentary chambers, exhibition areas, and public circulation routes into a unified architectural system. The vortex geometry mirrors the ocean currents that trap plastic debris while serving as a symbolic reminder of humanity’s environmental footprint.