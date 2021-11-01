October 2021 sees highest-ever monthly exports: Shaukat Tarin  

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin Monday said that the country’s exports have achieved another milestone with the highest ever exports in the month of October that is US$2.471 billion, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the figures, he said that the export target for October 2021 was set at US$2.60 billion and it remained at US$2.471 billion, witnessing a 17.5 percent hike as compared to the same month of the last fiscal year when it stood at US$2.104 billion.

“The exports remained at US$7.576 billion in the first four months of the FY 2021-22 as compared to the set target of US$9.6 billion,” he said while sharing that it saw a 25 percent increase from the same period of the last year.

The finance adviser said that the imports stood at US$24.99 billion in the first four months of the fiscal year as compared to last year’s imports of US$15.19, witnessing a 64 percent increase.

Shaukat Tarin shared that 40 percent of the imports include capital goods, raw materials, and other products that helped in expanding the industrial sector and market equity.

The adviser said that the country imported petroleum, coal and gas products worth US$3364 million besides also importing Covid vaccines of US$1068 million in the first four months of the fiscal year.

