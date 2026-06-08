Odegaard on target as Norway draw with Morocco

Martin Odegaard scored a second-half equalizer as Norway came from behind to force a 1-1 draw with African giants Morocco in a World Cup warm-up match on Sunday.

Arsenal captain Odegaard swept in an emphatic finish from Oscar Bobb’s low cross on 75 minutes in Harrison, New Jersey, to cancel out Brahim Diaz’s early goal for Morocco.

Morocco made history four years ago by becoming the first team from Africa ever to reach the last four of a World Cup, eventually losing a tense semi-final to France.

🚨🇲🇦 BRAHIM DIAZ OPENS THE SCORING FOR MOROCCO AGAINST NORWAY!pic.twitter.com/ey52yxGP6a — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) June 7, 2026

The Atlas Lions are targeting another deep run at the 2026 World Cup, where they open their Group C campaign against Brazil next Saturday before further first round matches with Scotland and Haiti.

Against fellow World Cup qualifiers Norway on Sunday, the Moroccans suggested they could well be equipped to mount a deep run at the 2026 finals.

Diaz opened the scoring after just eight minutes, calmly gathering a cross after a superb run down the left flank by Abde Ezzalzouli before burying a low finish.

Norway, who started with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in attack, created little of note during the first half, with their best chance a glancing header from Alexander Sorloth that drifted wide.

Morocco continued to create the better openings, with Ezzalzouli going close to doubling the African champions’ lead in the 38th minute after volleying just over from Diaz’s pass.

Norway’s best chance of the half came on the stroke of halftime when Antonio Nusa’s shot from the left was clawed away by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Diaz almost bagged a second goal in the 57th minute but his shot was parried by Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland and Neil Al-Aynaoui’s header on the rebound flew over.

Instead it was Norway who grabbed a share of the spoils, with Odegaard lashing home Bobb’s cross 15 minutes from time to make it 1-1.

Norway kick off their tournament against Group I opponents Iraq on June 16 before taking on Senegal and France.