OEC Pakistan to send female beauticians to Saudi Arabia for employment

ISLAMABAD: The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, is facilitating the overseas placement of skilled female beauticians to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the state-run news agency APP reported on Friday.

According to official sources, a reputed company in Saudi Arabia is seeking to hire female beauticians for various senior-level positions. The roles include Hairdresser (Senior), Nail Technician (Gel & Acrylic), Makeup Artist (Senior), Eyelash Technician, Waxing Specialist, Bleaching Expert, and Wig Specialist.

The position of Hairdresser (Senior) offers a monthly salary of 3,000 Saudi Riyals. Applicants must have a minimum of three years of professional experience and be under the age of 40.

Employees selected for these roles will receive several benefits under their employment contracts, including – free shared accommodation with basic furnishings and air conditioning, food allowance (included in salary), free economy class airfare from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and return upon contract completion and surface transport within Saudi Arabia if required.

Interested candidates can apply through the OEC website at https://oec.gov.pk. Technical support is available via the OEC Helpdesk at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or by email at [email protected].

Applicants are required to submit a non-refundable bank challan of Rs. 500, generated during the online application process. The deadline for application submission is June 8, 2025.

Every year, millions of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia remit large portions of their income back to the homeland.

These remittances are vital financial lifelines, enabling families to cover daily expenses, fund education, and stimulate local economies.

This economic reliance deepens the financial ties between the two countries.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia is a major hub for Pakistani workers seeking employment. Upon returning, many convert Saudi Riyals to Pakistani Rupees (PKR), highlighting the active currency exchange between the nations.

Many Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia send remittances home, significantly boosting Pakistan’s economy.