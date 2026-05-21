Ofcom warns TikTok and YouTube remain unsafe for children

Ofcom has warned that TikTok and YouTube remain unsafe for children in a critical new report. The UK communications regulator criticized several major tech companies for neglecting child protection despite clear evidence of online risks, and it pledged to enforce necessary reforms.

According to Ofcom’s latest research, personalized feeds remain the primary route through which young people encounter harmful content. While platforms like Snapchat, Roblox, and Meta have agreed to adopt new safety measures against online grooming, TikTok and YouTube have failed to commit to significant changes. Both video platforms maintained that their current feeds are already safe, a claim Ofcom strongly disputes.

The regulator revealed that about seven in 10 children aged 11 to 17 experienced harmful content online late last year. In response to Ofcom’s demands, Snapchat will implement default settings preventing adult strangers from contacting children and roll out strict age checks.

Roblox has committed to giving parents the ability to turn off direct chat for users under 16 completely. Meanwhile, Meta plans to deploy artificial intelligence tools to detect sexualized conversations between adults and teens in Instagram direct messages.

Despite these measures, Ofcom remains unconvinced that current minimum-age policies effectively prevent children under 13 from accessing these platforms. The regulator is now examining Meta, TikTok, and YouTube to assess how they identify and prevent exposure to harmful content, considering their large user bases.

Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom chief executive, stated that while sustained pressure has delivered significant improvements against grooming, companies are still failing to keep underage children off their platforms. She pledged that Ofcom will use its full regulatory powers, which could include heavy fines, to enforce strict compliance.

Tech companies have pushed back against the criticism. A TikTok spokesperson called it very disappointing that Ofcom failed to acknowledge its recent safety enhancements, including restrictions on messaging for under-16s.

Similarly, YouTube defended its platform, stating it provides industry-leading, age-appropriate experiences with extra protections for young viewers.

Child safety advocates welcomed the aggressive stance. The NSPCC strongly supported Ofcom challenging tech giants, while the Molly Rose Foundation praised the regulator for finally baring its teeth against complacent platforms.

The findings arrive just as a government consultation on children’s online safety and potential social media age restrictions prepares to close next week.