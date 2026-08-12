Off Campus costars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston appear to have taken their on-screen chemistry into real life, stepping out together for a PDA-filled outing in Vancouver.

The actors were spotted walking hand in hand through the Canadian city on Sunday, August 10. Heuston, 29, was also seen sharing intimate moment with Abdalla as the pair smiled during their stroll.

For the casual outing, Heuston wore a white T-shirt with green cargo pants, a black baseball cap and matching black shoes. Abdalla opted for an oversized T-shirt, khaki boots and a small handbag.

The couple later attended Suki Waterhouse’s Vancouver concert, where their Off Campus costar Ella Bright joined the singer for a surprise duet.

Abdalla and Heuston’s public appearance comes several months after romance rumors surrounding the pair first began circulating. In June, photos of the actors during a trip to Paris surfaced online, showing them embracing inside a convenience store.

Heuston also shared a carousel on Instagram around the same time that included a photo of himself and Abdalla sitting next to each other on an airplane. The following day, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the two were dating.

Abdalla and Heuston previously played Allie Hayes and Justin Kohl, respectively, in the first season of Off Campus, adding to fan interest in their reported real-life relationship.

The romance comes shortly after Abdalla ended her engagement to actor Jake Short. The former couple confirmed their split in June after being together for four years.