‘Off Campus’ issues harassment warning ahead of season 2 filming

The team behind Prime Video’s hit series Off Campus has issued a firm reminder to fans to maintain respectful behaviour online as the show prepares to begin production on its second season.

On Thursday, June 11, the series’ official social media accounts released a statement urging the fandom to treat the cast and their personal lives with kindness, emphasizing that the show’s success is built on both storytelling and mutual respect.

“The Off Campus community is built on a shared love of storytelling – and on respect for the real people who bring it to life,” the statement read. “We ask that everyone in this space extend that respect to our cast and the people in their lives.”

The message concluded with a clear warning that the production team would take action against harmful behaviour, stating that accounts engaging in targeted harassment would be removed from following official channels.

The announcement comes as anticipation builds for Season 2 of the series, which is based on the bestselling novels by Elle Kennedy.

The show premiered on Prime Video on May 13 and adapted the first book, The Deal, introducing viewers to Briar University’s hockey world and its central romance between Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells.

The first season also established supporting characters, including Garrett’s teammates and housemates, John Logan, John Tucker and Dean DiLaurentis, as well as Hannah’s best friend Allie.

Prime Video has confirmed that Season 2 will shift focus to Dean and Allie’s relationship, adapting the third novel in the series, The Score.