Prime Video’s Off Campus is the new ice hockey romance causing a stir on social media, setting a new Rotten Tomatoes record for the highest-rated romance series of the past year.

Prime Videos released it last week, the show is adapted from the book series by Elle Kennedy and follows Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) a college student at the fictional Briar University in Boston who enlists the help of hockey captain Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) to get the attention of another student she has a crush on.

Somewhat predictably, their fake romance swiftly develops into something real. But it’s the spicy storylines and talented young cast, among other things, that has fans buzzing.

In a similar way to fellow ice hockey drama Heated Rivalry, the show’s impact is already causing ripples across the entertainment world.