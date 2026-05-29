Off Campus reveals lead romance for Season 2

The main couple for the popular series Off Campus Season 2, the newest hit on Prime Video, has been formally announced. Mika Abdalla’s character, Allie Hayes, and Stephen Kalyn’s character, Dean Di Laurentis, will be the central focus of the upcoming season.

Fans of the show, who witnessed the beginning of Allie and Dean’s romance during Season 1—which concentrated on their respective best friends, Hannah and Garrett—won’t be overly surprised by the revelation.

In a conversation with Variety, series director Louisa Levy stated that they have a very exciting plan and that all eight scripts for Season 2 are complete.

“I don’t want to say anything yet—but I think book fans will be very excited,” the creator said.

Louisa was questioned about why she decided to introduce Dean and Allie’s dynamic in the first season alongside Hannah and Garrett’s romance. One of the key distinctions between the adaptation and Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus novels is that the connection between Dean and Allie does not become the main focus until the third book in the series, The Score.

The showrunner explained her reasoning, saying, “I find it very difficult to invest in a couple and grow them entirely from scratch.”

“I wanted viewers to know who they were going to be tuning in for next. Allie felt so organic, because she’s Hannah’s best friend and Dean is already there, and their love story in the book is a secret — so why not let it be a surprise, even to book fans, when we’re going to launch it?” she continued.

Louisa stated that certain aspects of their connection had to change due to pacing and timing, but she assured viewers that all “the fan-favorite things are still intended and planned.”

“There’s still a lot of road with those two.”

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To confirm the couple that will anchor the next season, Louisa released an official statement.

“We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean’s story as our primary romance of Season 2 after kickstarting their relationship in Season 1,” Louisa’s statement reads.

She went on to say, “But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don’t worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We’re looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone’s story. There’s a lot for fans to look forward to.”

Filming for Season 2 of the popular romantic comedy series is set to commence on June 1. In the meantime, viewers can stream all eight episodes of the first season on Prime Video.