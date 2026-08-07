Off Campus star Antonio Cipriano proved just how convincing his Belmont Cameli impression could be after transforming himself into his costar for a lookalike contest held in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The 26-year-old actor, who portrays hockey player John Logan in Prime Video’s hit series, documented his humorous makeover in an Instagram video titled “Becoming Belmont,” taking fans behind the scenes of his transformation from start to finish.

Cipriano enlisted the help of his girlfriend, Justine Verheul, to recreate Cameli’s signature curly hairstyle using a hair diffuser and styling products.

The couple celebrated the results as the actor’s hair gradually took on the distinctive curls that have become synonymous with Cameli’s portrayal of Garrett Graham in Off Campus.

To complete the look, Cipriano dressed in an outfit inspired by his costar’s signature style, including a black Ryoko Rain sweatsuit, white Reebok sneakers, a black Chicago Blackhawks jersey, black sunglasses and a silver chain necklace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by antonio cipriano (@antoniocipriano_)

The actor then headed to the Vancouver contest, where participants competed in a series of lighthearted challenges, including a dance-off, to determine who most closely resembled Cameli. Despite his impressive transformation, Cipriano ultimately finished in third place.

“I’m alright,” Cipriano joked after the results were announced before adding with a smile, “That was really fun.”

The playful contest comes as excitement continues to build around Off Campus. Cameli recently shared that returning to Vancouver to film the show’s second season has felt much like the first, despite the series’ growing popularity following its Prime Video debut.