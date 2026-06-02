Off-Campus's star confirms split from fiancé Jake Short

Off Campus, famous actress Mika Abdalla ended her engagement with her now ex-fiancé, Jake Short. She revealed the details in the recent interview.

In her recent interview with US Weekly Exclusive, she revealed, “Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life it would feel remiss to not address that she and Jake are no longer together.”

She further revealed, “They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.”

The pair originally met on the set of Sex Appeal in 2021, from there they took off their relationship. They remained in their relationship for four years. Their engagement was confirmed through their Instagram post.

The actress is currently focused on the premiere of Prime Video’s Off Campus’s second season. Based on Elle Kennedy’s book The Score Season 2, it will further revolve around Allie and Dean’s love story.

In the interview with US, she noted, “Even though we do tease Dean and Allie a lot earlier than people expect, you are still left wanting a lot more. And that’s something I’m really excited about. You just want to see more”.

“I’m just really looking forward to digging deeper into who Allie and Dean are. They both kind of have these fronts, these personas that are hard to kind of crack through. They are kind of stereotypes of themselves, if that makes sense,” she told Us. “But in the books, there’s so much beneath the surface of Dean and there’s so much beneath the surface of Allie.”

Abdalla continued: “When it is time for our season, I’m excited to dig emotionally into that a little bit more. We see Allie and Dean as their exteriors a lot in season 1. And while that is fun, and they are super fun characters to play, I think as actors, selfishly, both of us are really excited to like, get psychological.”