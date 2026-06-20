Office 2021 support ends in 2026 as EOL approaches

Many people believe that purchasing Office is better than opting for a subscription because it’s a “pay once, own forever” deal. While you can use Office indefinitely after purchase, the main concern is Microsoft’s support policy. Despite users hoping for long-term support, Microsoft frequently sets end-of-life (EOL) dates for its software.

Office 2021 is approaching its EOL, after which it will no longer receive updates. Microsoft has informed users of this impending change, and if you’re looking for alternatives, the company is available to offer guidance.

Windows Latest reports that Microsoft has revised its documentation to state that support for Office 2021 will conclude on Oct. 13, 2026. Although the software can still be used after this date, Microsoft cautions that the following consequences will apply:

Microsoft will stop providing technical support, bug fixes, or security updates for any vulnerabilities found in Office 2021. This includes updates that protect your computer from viruses, spyware, and other malicious software.

You will no longer receive software updates for Office 2021.

Phone or chat technical support will no longer be available.

No further updates to support content will be provided, and most online help resources will be retired.

So, what should people still using Office 2021 do? Microsoft suggests considering a Microsoft 365 subscription. Alternatively, you might upgrade to Office 2024 or look into other office suite options if you want something different.