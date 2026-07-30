Official injured in Dera Ismail Khan police lines explosion

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police officials have said that scores of hand grenades exploded in police lines Malkhana (storage) on Thursday leaving a bomb disposal official injured.

The first blast reported near the room of the bomb disposal squad unit in-charge Enayatullah aka tiger. “After the blast, hand grenades in the Malkhana storage went off in chain explosions,” according to officials.

Injured BDS official Enayatullah was shifted to hospital for medical attendance.

The roof and walls of the injured official’s room collapsed with explosions, police said.

Police officials inquiring into the explosion.

The area has been cordoned off and security has been stepped up in the police lines.