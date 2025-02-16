Official martyred, two injured in Kalat attack on Levies post

KALAT: An official martyred and two others sustained injuries in terrorist attack on a Levies check post in Kalat, a spokesperson of Balochistan government said on Sunday.

“The Levies Force personnel responded swiftly, forcing the attackers retreat and flee”, spokesman said.

“A search operation has been underway to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack on the Levies check post.”

The injured officials were shifted to Quetta for medical treatment.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack and paid tribute to the martyred officer, Ali Nawaz. He paid tribute to bravery of the valiant officer and condoled with the bereaved family.

The minister also prayed for an early recovery of the two injured Levies officials.

“Pakistan Army is actively fighting against miscreants and Khawarij elements,” COAS General Asim Munir said while speaking to students in a special session at the GHQ, Rawalpindi.

“Islam has given clear orders regarding troublemakers. The Khawarij are those who have deviated from Islam, and they are misinterpreting its teachings.”

The COAS said Pakistan’s rich religious, cultural, and historical traditions, saying, “We take pride in our faith, civilisation, and heritage. Those who claim to fight in the name of jihad—what version of Shariah do they follow?”

COAS Asim Munir firmly defended women’s rights and said, “Islam has granted women their rights in every aspect of life. Who gave the Khawarij the authority to snatch away these rights? The rights given by Islam cannot be taken away by anyone!”

General Asim Munir warned that no extremist ideology will be allowed to dominate Pakistan. He added, “We will never permit misguided elements to impose their outdated mindset on the country. Pakistan’s future is in safe hands!”

He further stressed the importance of national unity, stating, “Pakistan comes first for us. The brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are like an iron wall against terrorists. The entire nation, especially the youth, stands with the Pakistan Army.”

The army chief said as long as the youth are with us, the Pakistan Army will never be defeated.