Official portraits released: Inside Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s Cotswolds wedding

Official wedding portraits have been released following the weekend nuptials of Peter Phillips and NHS pediatric nurse Harriet Sperling. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate Gloucestershire ceremony on Saturday, June 6, 2026, shared two stunning images that capture the joyful, romantic atmosphere of their special day.

The photographs, captured by acclaimed photographer Mark Nicholson, offer the public a closer look at the high-profile celebration, which brought together senior members of the British royal family.

A Fairytale Setting in the Cotswolds

The first of the two official portraits features the newlyweds beaming outside All Saints Church in Kemble, a quaint village built of golden Cotswolds stone.

Escaping a brief summer shower, Mr. and Mrs. Phillips are pictured walking beneath a lush, flower-covered archway, radiating happiness as they take their first steps together as a married couple.

The second portrait leans into a more traditional royal aesthetic, taken inside the Conservatory at Gatcombe Park—the private Gloucestershire estate of the groom’s mother, Princess Anne, where the wedding reception was held. Surrounded by vibrant greenery, the couple looks visibly smitten, with the new Mrs. Phillips gazing adoringly at her husband.

Deconstructing the Bridal Look: Emilia Wickstead and the Pragnell Tiara

Harriet Sperling, 46, turned heads with a timeless bridal ensemble that effortlessly blended classic royal tradition with modern elegance.

The Dress: Designed by Emilia Wickstead—a favorite designer of the Princess of Wales—the bride wore a custom, column-style gown featuring a sophisticated high-neck lace collar, long sleeves, and a dramatic, sweeping train.

The Jewels: Answering weeks of speculation from royal style watchers, Harriet completed her look with the breathtaking Pragnell family tiara, paired with matching diamond earrings.

The Footwear: She paired the elegant gown with classic satin Jimmy Choo heels.

The Bouquet: Curated by local florist Millie Richardson, the bridal bouquet featured a delicate arrangement of sweet peas, lily of the valley, and traditional sprigs of myrtle—a symbolic flower long associated with good fortune in royal weddings.

The bridal party featured a touching nod to their beautifully blended family. Harriet’s daughter, Georgina (13), stood alongside Peter’s daughters from his previous marriage, Savannah (15) and Isla (14), all wearing coordinated bridesmaid dresses also custom-designed by Emilia Wickstead.

A Major Royal Gathering

Despite the ceremony being a relatively low-key, private affair compared to grand state weddings, the guest list was packed with royal heavyweights.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla led the arrivals, squeezing the morning ceremony into a tight schedule before heading to the Epsom Derby later that afternoon. The Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) also drew significant attention, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Notably, the event also marked a rare joint public appearance by the groom’s divorced parents, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, who reunited alongside Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, to celebrate their son’s second marriage.

For Peter and Harriet, who first went public with their relationship at the Badminton Horse Trials in early 2024, the portraits seal a fresh chapter. As one of the first royals of his generation to remarry, the celebration highlights a modern, evolving British monarchy focused heavily on family unity.