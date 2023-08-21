Official Secrets Amendment Act challenged in LHC

LAHORE: An application challenging the Official Secrets Amendment Act was filed today in the Lahore High Court, ARY News reported on Monday.

The petitioner, Advocate Mohammad Muqsit Saleem, has raised concerns regarding the amendment bill, leading to the inclusion of the Federal Government and the Ministries of Law and Interior as parties to the petition.

This move comes in the wake of a statement from the President of Pakistan, asserting that he had not signed the Official Secrets Amendment Act Bill, casting doubts on its validity and procedural correctness.

In the plea, the applicant stated that the act was not passed in accordance with the proper legislative procedure. In response, the petitioner has requested the court to suspended the Official Secrets Amendment Act until a final decision.

Furthermore, the application calls the court to declare Section 11, 4, and 2 of the Official Secrets Amendment Act as unconstitutional, urging the issuance of a restraining order, effectively halting the implementation of the law until the court reaches a verdict.

Earlier to this, President Dr. Arif Alvi has denied signing Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Arif Alvi took to X [formerly known as Twitter] Arif Alvi said God is his witness that he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.

“I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned & was assured that they were. However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be effected,” Arif said in his post on X.