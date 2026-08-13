KARACHI: Sindh education department removed hold of encroachers over a running government school in Malir City Dawood Goth after the ARY News reported the incident.

Earlier, school teachers complained that the encroachers claimed that the plot of the Malir City Dawood Goth Govt. Secondary School was owned by their family. “They misbehaved the teachers, removed students and teachers and locked the school building without any notice”, teachers said.

Teachers said that hundreds of students have been enrolled in the school, and they have informed to the DO and other officials about illegal encroachment.

They had appealed to Sindh’s education minister to save the school from encroachment.

A spokesperson of the education department said that the department has taken notice of the incident and promptly responded with action to remove encroachment of the school building.

The school teachers have thanked the education minister over prompt action.