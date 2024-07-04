web analytics
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Officials visit to monitor work at Karachi Safe City Project

KARACHI: The Safe City Project’s work has begun in the city and poles have been installed at six places as top officials visited area to monitor the work in progress, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Director General Safe City Asif Aijaz Shaikh and P.D. Brig. Gul Hassan arrived at Aram Bagh area to inspect the work.

Poles for safe city project have been fixed at the NED University, Aram Bagh and Haqqani Chowk. Moreover, two poles of the project have been installed at Pakistan Chowk and one adjoining to the D.J. Science College.

The city project’s poles have pink button and other options.

D.G. Safe City Asif Aijaz Shaikh has said that the cameras will be fixed over the poles within 20 days. “These cameras will send feed back to the command-and-control room of the Sindh Police, where it all will be recorded”, he said.

“Under the project 1300 cameras will be installed at 300 poles,” project director Brig. Gul Hassan said. “There will be a push button to seek for help”, he said.

The police force will promptly act over the complaint, brigadier added.

